Bizarre injury in UNC game limits Duke’s Zion Williamson to 33 seconds of play

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 20, 2019 09:17 PM

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after scoring a second half basket against the Wolfpack. Williamson scored 32 points as Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke star Zion Williamson broke his shoe on the first possession of Wednesday’s UNC-Duke game. He literally busted through his left white Nike and appeared to clutch the back of his right knee or hamstring.

He went down just 33 seconds into the game.

“What a bizarre happening to start a game,” announcer Jay Bilas said.

Williamson was taken into the Duke locker room.

Update: Duke officials said Williamson would not return.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

