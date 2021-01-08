Ohio State football’s official Twitter account approves of Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Harbaugh has not beaten Ohio State football during his tenure as Michigan head coach.

That fact is something the official Ohio State football Twitter account would approve of, just like it approved of Harbaugh's recent reports of a contract extension with the maize and blue.

The account liked a report tweeted by Bleacher Report that indicated the Michigan coach was nearing a five-year deal.

The account later used the Trey Sermon meme to acknowledge the like.

It's rare that the two schools like anything about each other, and during the pandemic the tensions ran hotter than usual. During a preseason Big Ten coaches conference call, Harbaugh accused the Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day of breaking the rules regarding on-field instruction.

Day reportedly told Harbaugh "How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?"

Later, Day was reported to have told his players that the team was going to "hang 100 on them."

Of course that didn't happen. The Ohio State-Michigan game was canceled after a Michigan COVID-19 breakout.