Tyrese Martin lifts No. 25 UConn men to grinding win at DePaul »

Tyrese Martin transferred from Rhode Island because he wanted to play Big East basketball.

So far, he’s proven to be right in his element. Martin scored 18 points Monday night as the UConn men surged in the final minutes to win an archetypal Big East game at DePaul, 60-53.

It was an intense, physical, grind-it-out win for the Huskies (7-1, 4-1 in the conference), who dodged an upset and won their fourth in a row, their last three on the road.

UConn trailed in much of the second half, but held DePaul scoreless over the last 4:27, taking the lead on Martin’s free throw with 2:34 left. Martin scored on back-to-back possessions to put the game away.

The Huskies shot just 40.4 percent from the floor, made only 13 of 24 free throws and were out-rebounded by 10. But they prompted 24 DePaul turnovers, giving themselves enough chances to finally seal the game.

R.J. Cole, 3-for-9, had 12 points and four assists and Tyler Polley, though not as sharp as the previous two games, added 12 points for the Huskies. DePaul (1-4, 0-4) got 10 points from Darius Hall.

UConn built an 11-point lead early in the game, but DePaul had the better of the action for a long stretch, taking the lead with an 8-0 run in the second half. Then it was a back and forth down the stretch, neither team shooting well. The game was tied at 53 with three minutes left, setting up the tense finish.

The Huskies, playing as a ranked team, No. 25 in the AP poll, for the first time in nearly five years, and playing without James Bouknight for the second game in a row, jumped out to a 17-6 lead, as DePaul missed 13 of its first 15 shots from the floor.

The Huskies were well guarded at the 3-point line, though R.J. Cole hit one, and Tyler Polley came off the bench to hit two. Jalen Gaffney scored off a live turnover, and then got to the line on the next possession and made one to give the Huskies their 11-point lead with 12:03 to go in the half.

Then the game changed. DePaul made 10 of its last 15 shots in the half to pull within one point. Hall scored eight points during the surge. After a long review, the refs ruled a foul call against DePaul’s Pauly Paulicap came just before the buzzer, bringing the players back onto the court, where Martin hit two free throws to finish the half with 10 points, and give the Huskies a 33-30 lead at the break.

DePaul put together an 8-0 run early in the second half to take the lead, jumpers by Paulicap and Hall finishing the spurt to give the Blue Demons a 38-35 lead. After that, it was a back-and-forth affair, seven lead changes over the next eight minutes.