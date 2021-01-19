Illinois ends a 2-game skid by dominating Penn State 79-65 for a season sweep

After consecutive losses, coach Brad Underwood vowed Illinois would figure out its issues.

In a 79-65 victory against Penn State on Tuesday night in Champaign, the No. 22 Illini played with improved ball movement, stronger defense and greater hustle.

Kofi Cockburn played one of his best games of the season, making an impact all over the court. The 7-foot sophomore center notched his nation-leading 11th double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He added four blocks and made 9 of 13 free throws — an area in which he has struggled.

Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points apiece for Illinois.

The Illini (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten) held the Nittany Lions to 33.9% shooting, keeping them scoreless for almost 3½ minutes early in the second half as Illinois took a 47-30 lead.

In the first half, Illinois held Penn State scoreless for stretches of 5:24 and 4:27 while going on 10-0 and 12-0 runs.

Illinois had lost three straight at home to Penn State (3-6, 0-5) before Tuesday’s victory, which completed a season sweep after a 98-81 victory Dec. 23 in State College, Pa.

There’s some bad blood between the teams that bubbled over at the State Farm Center. The Illinois and Penn State benches nearly cleared shortly before halftime.

After a long review, officials doled out double technicals to Illinois’ Da’Monte Williams and Penn State’s D.J. Gordon with an additional technical on Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington.

Underwood sent a message to his team by shaking up the starting lineup. Jacob Grandison, a junior transfer, earned his first start with Williams coming off the bench.

Grandison played well in an 87-81 loss to Ohio State with eight points and three assists in 12 minutes. He finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting in 14 minutes Tuesday.

Underwood was displeased with Illinois’ recent slow starts. The Illini looked ready from the tip Tuesday, taking a 42-28 halftime lead.

Penn State has lost two straight after returning from sitting out four games because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Illinois’ game Saturday against Michigan State has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Spartans program.