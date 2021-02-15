Is Paige Bueckers already the best freshman in UConn women’s basketball history?

Paige Bueckers had three straight 30-point games, a first in the storied history of UConn women basketball.

Bueckers scored 31 points — including a dramatic game-sealing 3-pointer in overtime — against one of the best defenses in the country as No. 2 UConn edged top-ranked South Carolina last Monday.

Bueckers leads the Huskies in multiple categories — scoring average (21.1 points), minutes played (36.6), 3-point percentage (55.4), assists (91) and steals (39) — as a freshman.

She has done so much, been so dominant. She has even earned praise from coach Geno Auriemma (never an easy thing for a UConn freshman) and made an immediate impact on the Huskies, who are 16-1 and should be ranked No. 1 when the AP poll comes out next week.

So it begs the question: Is Paige Bueckers the best freshman in UConn women’s basketball history?

Doris Burke, Rebecca Lobo and others are telling us to calm down. We know that this season is not your normal season, shortened due to COVID-19. That the UConn women’s basketball team is not your normal UConn women’s basketball team, inexperienced due to no seniors.

But we just have to ask: Is she better than Diana Taurasi her freshman year? Maya Moore? Nykesha Sales? Breanna Stewart?

“Think about the names you just mentioned,” Burke said. “We are talking about some of the all-time great players in women’s basketball history — collegiate, USA Basketball and international leagues. To be mentioned in the same breath as those women is pretty incredible.”

Burke, who covered all those players as a women’s basketball analyst, is currently an NBA analyst for ESPN. She calls herself a “women’s basketball fan” these days, but she watched the South Carolina game.

“I’m not going there, that she’s better than any of those players. She’s got a long way to go and a lot to prove, as well as she’s played,” Burke said. “It’s been tremendously enjoyable in the limited opportunities I’ve had [to see her].”

But Burke added: “The young woman is clearly special. And special is not always about basketball ability. It has to go beyond that, you have to bring a level of intellect for the game, and a level of grit and mental toughness. And the one thing that stands out about her is the fearlessness and the refusal to accept ‘Oh, I might be struggling tonight.’ That doesn’t enter her mind. That has the makings of sort of the special nature of her predecessors for sure.”

Auriemma talked after Wednesday’s Seton Hall game about the situation Bueckers has found herself in as a freshman, and how that makes it impossible to compare her to the others.

“I think it’s a difficult thing to do right now at this stage because if you think back to a lot of the freshmen you’d be wanting to compare her to, the cast that they were around was quite different than the cast that she’s around,” Auriemma said. “Most of the iconic freshmen we’ve had come in here have been surrounded by kids who had already been All-Americans by the time those freshmen walked on campus.”

That’s not the case this year. UConn freshmen normally don’t play 36 minutes a game, but Bueckers has to.

“You almost can say it’s more comparable to Diana’s junior year, when you’ve got Diana as a junior and two freshmen in the starting lineup and then you got Jessica Moore and Ashley Battle and Maria Conlon in the starting lineup,” Auriemma said. “That’s the closest I can think of.”

As talented and precocious as Taurasi was, she was surrounded by a team many consider to be the best college women’s basketball team of all time before Shea Ralph and Svetlana Abrosimova got hurt and the Huskies lost to Notre Dame in the 2001 national semifinal. Taurasi’s other teammates were Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Asjha Jones and Tamika Williams, who would go undefeated the next year and win the NCAA title.

Taurasi started 14 games and averaged 10.9 points. She hit the decisive 3-pointer in the snowstorm victory over Tennessee, which prompted Pat Summitt to exclaim, “Four more years of that?” She had a career-high 24 points in the second Tennessee game that season.

Of course, this is what Auriemma had to say about her in March of 2001:

“[Taurasi is] young and immature sometimes, and impulsive, and she does dumb things. If I’m going to accept all the great things she does, I’ve got to also understand that kids are going to do what kids do and I’m not sure you are going to be able to change that overnight.”

What about Sales, who came on board as a freshman for the storybook 35-0 season in 1994-95?

Sales came off the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

“It’s totally different circumstances, and Nykesha didn’t have the weight of 11 banners hanging on her and however many players of the year and however many All-Americans to be compared to,” said Lobo, her former teammate.

How about Moore? Or Stewart?

Moore, a freshman during the 2007-08 season, went on to become UConn’s all-time leading scorer (3,036 points). She scored 678 points as a freshman — averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists — and was the first freshman, male or female, to win the Big East Player of the Year. She started 30 of 38 games and became only the second freshman in the history of women’s basketball to be named a first-team All-American. Moore scored 31 points in her second game, against Holy Cross, and had the second-most rebounds (after Tina Charles) as a freshman (290).

Moore’s teammates included Charles, a future All-American, and junior point guard Renee Montgomery, who was an All-American that year.

Before Bueckers came to Storrs, Auriemma had this to say in December of 2019: “Maya is the only freshman who came here [snaps his fingers], ‘Got this.’ ... First day of practice, you knew: Best player in the country. She hadn’t even practiced yet.”

Stewart, who was a freshman during the 2012-13 season, started 14 times and averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. She averaged almost 20 points a game during the NCAA Tournament. She had a career-high 29 against Notre Dame in the national semifinal game, culminating with her being named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four as a freshman. She would be honored as MOP the next three years, as UConn won four straight titles.

Stewart was surrounded by All-Americans Stef Dolson, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Bria Hartley.

“That’s why it’s hard to compare [Bueckers] to Stewie or Maya or even Diana — all of those players had an older group, they had other pieces around them that could be the leader and the star and in the big moments, could take pressure off of them,” Lobo said. “Whereas because there’s not a senior on the team this year, so Paige doesn’t really have that. There was no [NCAA] tournament last year, so Olivia [Nelson-Ododa] and Christyn [Williams] aren’t tested in those moments.

“It’s really kind of unique when you look at the history of UConn women’s basketball, what Paige is being asked to do, and then also coming through in those moments as a freshman. It’s remarkable.”