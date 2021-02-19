College Sports
Michigan-Michigan State to end season with back-to-back matchups
Michigan and Michigan State will end the regular season with consecutive games against each other.
The Wolverines announced Friday night that they will make up three of the five games that were postponed by the athletic department's two-week pause.
Michigan will play Iowa on Feb. 25 on 7 p.m. (ESPN); Illinois on March 2 at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and MSU on March 4 at a time to be determined (ESPN).
The Wolverines' regular-season finale is against the Spartans on March 7 at the Breslin Center.
Michigan is currently ranked third, with a 15-1 record and a 10-1 record in Big Ten play. The Wolverines sit atop the conference standings. The updated schedule means Michigan will play 17 out of 20 conference games.
———
Michigan's remaining schedule
Sunday: at Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS
Thursday: vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 27: at Indiana, noon, Fox
March 2: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN
March 4: vs. Michigan State, TBA, ESPN
March 7: at Michigan State, TBA, CBS
———
The Spartans announced Friday their Jan. 17 game against Indiana that was postponed due to MSU's COVID-19 issues has also been rescheduled. It will now be March 2, the first of three games for the Spartans in the final week of the regular season.
———
MSU's remaining schedule
Saturday: at Indiana, noon, ESPN
Tuesday: vs. Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1
Thursday: vs. Ohio State, TBA, ESPN
Feb. 28: at Maryland, 2 p.m., CBS
March 2: vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., BTN
March 4: at Michigan, TBA, ESPN
March 7: vs. Michigan, TBA, CBS
