Georgia Tech scores road upset of No. 16 Virginia Tech

Put into a position where it had faltered previously, Georgia Tech pushed through the barrier Tuesday night to gain a highly significant win.

Where the Yellow Jackets had made a habit of giving away second-half leads with hurried possessions and defensive lapses, they stood strong against No. 16 Virginia Tech in a 69-53 win in Blacksburg, Va. It was the Hokies’ lowest scoring output off the season.

After the Jackets took a 48-34 lead with 9:23 to play on a lay-in by forward Moses Wright, the Hokies scored on seven of their next eight possessions. However, the Jackets were equal to the task, never letting the lead get below six points. Guard Jose Alvarado made a big 3-pointer, unhesitatingly firing up a shot from the wing after the Hokies had cut the lead to 54-46 at the 5:08 mark.

Wright led the way with 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting with 10 rebounds. The Jackets won for only the second time in 12 trips to Cassell Coliseum.

Georgia Tech (12-8 overall, 8-6 ACC) picked up a crucial win for its humble NCAA Tournament hopes, gaining by far its most impressive road win. The Jackets came to Blacksburg in dire need of wins on the road and against likely tournament teams, and Tuesday night represented an opportunity for Georgia Tech to pick up both.

Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4) had not played since Feb. 6 due to COVID-19 issues within its own team and also its opponents’.