Shannon Ryan: Illinois’ return to the NCAA Tournament — as a No. 1 seed and Big Ten Tournament champion — is like getting back into the VIP section after years waiting out in the cold

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was on the top rung of a ladder, scissors in hand, ready to snip a net in celebration of the Big Ten Tournament championship. He paused and pointed cheering Illini fans’ attention toward a Lucas Oil Stadium video screen instead.

CBS had just announced Illinois as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the third overall team according to the selection committee.

Illinois hopes this fortuitous timing — and multiple celebrations — keep coming its way.

The Illini (23-6) are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They officially received the No. 1 seed just minutes after winning the Big Ten Tournament title by beating Ohio State 91-88 in overtime.

What a Sunday to savor.

“It was crazy,” said Dosunmu, cradling the conference tournament trophy as he spoke to reporters on Zoom. “I’m feeling an unreal feeling just thinking about all the things we accomplished.”

And all that’s left to be achieved.

Cutting down the arena nets for a second time in Indianapolis is the obvious goal.

The entire tournament will be played in and around Indianapolis, culminating with the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5. Illinois fans haven’t dared to hope for this much since 2005, when the Illini were national runners-up, and before that the 1989 Final Four appearance.

The Illini will start off Friday against No. 16 seed Drexel, the Colonial Athletic Association champion which is in the tournament for the first time in 25 years. Illinois potentially could be pitted in an intrastate showdown against No. 8 seed Loyola in the second round if the Ramblers can get by No. 9 Georgia Tech.

The Big Ten earned the most tournament invitations of any conference with nine. Michigan joined Illinois as a No. 1 seed, and Ohio State and Iowa were No. 2 seeds. Also making the field of 68 were No. 4 seed Purdue, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 10 Maryland, No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Michigan State.

Senior guard Trent Frazier was the first to snip a piece of the nets Sunday. Players danced on a stage at midcourt where they were honored. Dosunmu took off his black face mask that protects a broken nose and replaced it with a wide smile.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili used the word “amazing” countless times in his postgame news conference, his arm slung around teammate Kofi Cockburn as they giggled. Bezhanishvili, who is from Rustavi, Georgia, gave a shoutout to his grandparents, who don’t speak English, in Georgian and Russian so they could hear him on YouTube.

Coach Brad Underwood, wearing a net around his neck like a necklace, said he planned to order a steak, a few shrimp cocktails and “good” red wine to his room as the team goes into COVID-19 quarantine in its Indianapolis hotel while awaiting the NCAA Tournament tipoff.

As he stood on the court, Underwood stared into the stands, soaking in adulation from fans, who were attending games for the first time this season during the conference tournament.

“There’s nothing better than hearing your name called and come across the screen to get into the NCAA Tournament,” he said.

Underwood was clear on his first day on the job that Illinois would be back.

Wearing an orange tie and blue suit jacket that day in the upper concourse overlooking the State Farm Center court, he said in an authoritative voice: “Losing’s not an option. Winning a championship is something that can happen here, and I want to be part of that.”

Sure, Illinois fans wanted to believe those words on March 20, 2017.

But it had been so long. And isn’t this what all new coaches say?

Yet Underwood is making a case for the Illini to bring home a trophy.

The best part for Illinois fans? This season’s success isn’t a surprise. Despite the third-ranked Illini embracing an underdog role — almost absurdly so, given their talent and ranking — Illinois was expected to be a Big Ten and national contender.

Finding its way to the top is especially meaningful given the COVID-19 restrictions teams have dealt with this season. Illinois felt it could have done as well a year ago before the postseason was canceled as the pandemic took hold in America.

“It’s gratifying,” Underwood said. “We felt like we were a team that could make a run last year. All of the unknowns that came with COVID has made it more gratifying. It’s helped me grow as a coach. It’s helped our connectivity as a team. You don’t do that if you don’t have good people as players.”

Illinois progressed this season to become a potential nightmare matchup in the tournament.

Few teams boast an imposing 7-footer like Cockburn, who has 16 double-doubles this season, and a clutch-shooting guard like Dosunmu, who became the only player other than Magic Johnson to record two triple-doubles in Big Ten play.

And Illinois showed again it’s more than a two-man team in Sunday’s championship game, in which six players scored in double digits.

The Illini have a cast of supporters who bring depth: defensive bulldog Frazier, flashy point guard Andre Curbelo and 3-point shooter Adam Miller, who can make a difference when he’s hot.

Their high-flying dunks, quick transition game and charismatic players should make them a tournament favorite for fans and a dreaded opponent for coaches.

“If you look at any great team, you can’t win with one player,” Dosunmu said. “When you get to the point where you’re playing in a championship game, you always need other players to contribute and play with confidence and play freely. That’s how you win.”

Illinois overcame some adversity this season, winning three games while Dosunmu was out with a concussion and broken nose.

Despite cramming in makeup games after other teams postponed because of COVID-19, the Illini ended the regular season with three straight road wins against ranked teams. They take a seven-game winning streak, which includes victories against five ranked opponents, into the NCAA Tournament.

Underwood said he thought about the program’s darker days, when the Illini initially struggled to rebuild after he took over. He referenced an ugly exhibition loss at the start of his tenure.

That’s what crossed his mind as he cut down the net.

“You think I have forgotten the Eastern Illinois exhibition game?” he said. “Then to sit there and stand on the ladder in the best league in the history of college basketball? Man, you take all of that in.”

For Illinois fans, Selection Sunday was like being asked back into the VIP section after years of waiting outside in the cold, hearing the party rage without them from the other side of the door.

Earning a No. 1 seed is especially meaningful because it required a climb.

Illinois made the NCAA Tournament 22 times between 1981 and 2007, advancing to the Sweet 16 eight times and making the championship game in 2005.

But the program hit a painful drought, losing out on top recruits and faltering year after year.

That has ended.

An Illinois fan at Lucas Oil Stadium held up a sign after Sunday’s game that read, “Finally.”

“It’s been tough for them the last few years,” Underwood said, noting he wants former players to take joy in their alma mater too. “I’m glad we’re back, and they can pop their jersey and wear it with pride.”