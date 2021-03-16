Gene Frenette: Gonzaga has firepower to follow Indiana’s path to perfection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This has already been the most turbulent college basketball season in history. There’s a genuine fear that COVID-19 will give new meaning to March Madness if, at any point, it forces a team to exit the NCAA tournament.

The last thing anyone wants for one of America’s best sporting events is to have the coronavirus become a bracket buster. Really, I make enough bad selections every year to destroy my own bracket without COVID-19 ambushing a viable Final Four candidate.

In 2019, after correctly identifying seven NCAA champions in my 12 previous annual brackets, my prediction game went south. I hit on only one Final Four team, third-seeded Texas Tech, while picking the wrong ACC teams (Duke, North Carolina) to reach the title game and having eventual national champion Virginia exiting in the Elite Eight. Since 2007, my winning percentage on Final Four picks is .384 (20 of 52), the equivalent of an average 3-point shooter.

So let that be a reminder that this entertainment-purposes-only bracket can be about as reliable as Indiana finding the next Bob Knight. Who, by the way, should get back in the spotlight at this year’s Final Four if my tournament projection is correct (more on that later).

Looking at the Cinderella portion of my bracket, I only took one double-digit seed, No. 11 Syracuse, to get to the Sweet 16. History influenced me there. The last two times the Orangemen were assigned a double-digit seed, Jim Boeheim’s club went to the Sweet 16 (2018) as a No. 11 seed out of the First Four group and made the Final Four (2016) as a No. 10 seed.

Two of my five other double-digit seeds — No. 12 Winthrop to upset Villanova and No. 13 Ohio to knock off Virginia — were heavily impacted by their potential victims either losing a significant player to a season-ending injury (the Wildcats’ Collin Gillespie) or Virginia having COVID-19 interruptions.

Michigan State, a No. 11 seed, righted the ship in time with late-season wins over a pair of NCAA top seeds, Michigan and Illinois, plus defeated second-seeded Ohio State. So picking accomplished coach Tom Izzo to beat UCLA in a First Four game and then BYU in the first round doesn’t seem like a big stretch. My biggest upset, No. 14 Morehead State over third-seeded West Virginia, is a total hunch.

Michigan, in the most unpredictable East region, has lost some of its juice after an 18-1 start to the season. Plus, the Wolverines are dealing with a foot injury to sharpshooter Isaiah Livers, whose status for the tournament remains uncertain.

The East appears to have a smaller gap separating the top four seeds. SEC champion Alabama (No. 2), Texas (No. 3) and Florida State (No. 4) are all capable of sabotaging Michigan’s path to the Final Four on the second weekend, and a potential second-round matchup with eighth-seeded LSU is not exactly a gimme putt.

How far can FSU go?

FSU (16-6) is going to be a tough out for anybody because of their depth, athleticism and ability to pose matchup problems. The ‘Noles have an explosive scorer in freshman Scottie Barnes, an indispensable presence in 6-foot-8 senior RaiQuan Gray and guard M.J. Walker as another go-to threat.

Nobody would be surprised to see Leonard Hamilton’s team have a deep NCAA run. However, one concern is hard to ignore: FSU had two high-stakes games the past two weeks — one to win the ACC regular season at Notre Dame and another to capture the tournament championship against Georgia Tech — and never took control at any point in those matchups.

That gives me pause about the Seminoles reaching their first Final Four since coach Hugh Durham took them to the NCAA finals in 1972. They should be able to get to a third consecutive Sweet 16 against Michigan, which eliminated FSU 58-54 in the same round in 2018.

In a coin-flip matchup, the Wolverines again deny the ‘Noles a shot at the Elite Eight in my bracket. However, the dream of Michigan coach Juwan Howard to deliver a national championship to his alma mater will have to wait. Under second-year Alabama coach Nate Oates, the Crimson Tide has dominated the SEC behind conference Player of the Year Herbert Jones.

Look for the country’s preeminent football program to make its first Sweet 16 in 30 years, and to keep marching. I’ve got ‘Bama reaching an Elite Eight and then a Final Four for the first time in school history.

Still, given the unpredictability of a COVID-19-impacted season, ‘Bama better not let Rick Pitino’s 15th-seeded Iona Gaels stay in their Saturday matchup too long. Would it shock anyone to see Pitino, the former Kentucky coach, gain a measure of revenge on a former SEC rival by washing out the Tide in the first round?

Early exit for Florida

While on SEC hoops, Florida has looked so out of sync recently, it’s hard to see the Gators winning one game in the NCAA Tournament, let alone getting to the second weekend. I thought the selection committee was mighty generous giving them a No. 7 seed.

Coach Mike White made a disturbing statement after UF was eliminated with relative ease by Tennessee in the SEC tournament, which included the ejection of Omar Payne for throwing an elbow at the head of UT’s John Fulkerson. White said the Gators “lacked the emotional maturity that you need day in and day out to be a championship level team.” That’s also an indictment of the coach not being able to develop that maturity on the court.

Another concern is the Florida offense has become too dependent lately on Tre Mann’s scoring. It needs a balanced offense to win games, and losses the past two weeks to NCAA teams Tennessee and Missouri indicate the Gators’ lack of offensive punch is becoming a significant issue.

Not that I’m sold on Virginia Tech, UF’s first-round opponent, but the 10th-seeded Hokies have a solid defense (allowing 65.5 ppg) that can disrupt any opponent’s rhythm. I’ve got the Gators being an NCAA one-and-done for the first time since 2010, back when BYU and scoring sensation Jimmer Fredette took out Florida in double overtime in Oklahoma City.

The Midwest region is another tough call, where No. 1 seed Illinois must navigate a significant minefield with Tennessee (No. 5), Oklahoma State (No. 4) and scoring sensation Cade Cunningham, and Houston (No. 2).

I’m taking the overlooked Cougars, who have the nation’s second-best scoring margin (+19.7 points) and the second-stingiest defense (57.9 ppg allowed). Houston, which made it to the Sweet 16 as a three seed in 2019, has a ton of upside with mercurial point guard DeJon Jarreau. The Cougars are being pegged by many as an early upset victim, but I’m riding them to the Final Four.

In the West and South regions, it’s difficult to not go with the country’s two best teams — unbeaten Gonzaga (26-0) and second-ranked Baylor (22-2), respectively. They’re the clear NCAA co-favorites with the oddsmakers for a reason.

Baylor is the nation’s top 3-point shooting team (44%) and has two NBA first-round picks in Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. The Bears have a tougher draw than Gonzaga, but I expect them to handle fellow Big 12 member Texas Tech and Houston en route to the NCAA title game.

All pressure on Gonzaga

The biggest hurdle for Gonzaga might well be carrying the burden of a perfect record into the Big Dance. Not since Knight’s 1976 senior-laden Hoosiers’ lineup of Scott May, Quinn Buckner, Bobby Wilkerson and Tom Abernethy (the lone junior was Kent Benson) has any team finished a season undefeated.

Gonzaga might have the best shot since Jerry Tarkanian’s 1990 UNLV team got taken down 79-77 by Duke in the NCAA semifinals, a revenge for the 103-73 rout administered by the Rebels in the previous year’s title matchup.

The only other unbeatens to reach the Final Four were Indiana State (1979) with Larry Bird, which lost to Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team in the finals, and Kentucky in 2015, knocked off by fellow No. 1 seed Wisconsin in the semifinals.

Gonzaga has the most prolific offense in the country, averaging 92.1 points per game, a nation-leading .551 field goal percentage and its rebound margin of +7.3 (No. 17) is formidable as well. The pressure on the ‘Zags will be enormous, but I think they can handle it with NBA lottery picks Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert on the floor. The Bulldogs are so good, former Florida starting guard Andrew Nembhard comes off the bench.

After years of being close to cutting down the nets, it’s time for coach Mark Few to bust down the championship door. With 22 consecutive NCAA appearances, he has more tournament wins (31-20) than any active coach to not win it all and his 15 appearances in the Sweet 16 are also a record for any coach not hoisting the trophy.

As a West Coast Conference member, Gonzaga’s schedule is only 37th nationally, but it has put up 102 points on Kansas, 99 on Iowa and 98 on Virginia. The Bulldogs have serious firepower, far more than the 2017 team that lost to North Carolina in the NCAA title game.

Gonzaga and Few have assembled the greatest mid-major program in college basketball history. This is the year they get rewarded for it.