California WR Xavier Worthy catches on as a late addition to Texas’ 2021 recruiting class

AUSTIN, Texas — After a week, Xavier Worthy has found a new home in Austin.

Worthy revealed on Saturday afternoon that he has verbally committed to Texas. A 6-1, 160-pound receiver out of California, Worthy is considered a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Worthy had previously signed with Michigan. He announced last week that he had been released from his letter of intent "due to circumstances beyond my control."

During his junior season at Central East in Fresno, Worthy turned 55 receptions into 992 yards and 16 touchdowns. He scored on three of his 10 receptions in 2018.

Worthy becomes the highest-rated receiver in UT's Class of 2021. Like Worthy, Jaden Alexis is also a four-star recruit. Worthy and Alexis are listed eighth and 56th on the 247Sports composite rankings for receivers, respectively. Texas also signed three-star talents Keithron Lee and Casey Cain during this last recruiting cycle.