Florida Gators won’t require coronavirus shot, negative test to attend football games

The Florida Gators will not require fans to receive the coronavirus vaccine or produce a negative test result to attend a football game this season, athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday.

Stricklin, speaking on the Sports Scene show on Gainesville’s 850 AM-WRUF, said state universities don’t have the authority to enforce such mandates, whether they’re for classes or sporting events.

“There will not be vaccine requirements,” Stricklin said. “There won’t be negative test requirements.”

Stricklin’s comments came a day after another SEC school, LSU, announced it’s requiring guests 12 or older to provide proof of a vaccination or negative test to attend games. Stricklin said LSU’s move “should be applauded” and that he hopes it motivates people in Louisiana to get the vaccine.

Stricklin also encouraged Florida fans to get vaccinated. He said about 90 percent of the football team has been and that the goal is for 100 percent in the athletic department.

“This is an incredibly simple, easy way for us to get on the other side of this and be able to have sports call shows that are about sports and not about medical issues,” Stricklin said.

The Gators have previously announced that they’re planning for full capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, starting with the Sept. 4 opener against Florida Atlantic.