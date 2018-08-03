Stoops: Josh Paschal’s foot lesions diagnosed as malignant melanoma
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops announces defensive end’s Josh Pascal’s foot lesions being malignant melanoma, and assistant coach John Schlarman dealing with health issues as well, during Football Media Day on Friday morning.
At Kentucky football’s annual kickoff luncheon, defensive coordinator Matt House complimented outside linebacker Josh Allen. The senior enters the 2018 season high on the draft lists of many NFL scouts.
Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky star Cooper Musselman battled weather conditions and interruptions in play at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Musselman finished at 7-under par for the tournament.
Kentucky football finished spring practice without picking a starting quarterback. At SEC Football Media Days, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if he had a timetable for picking a starter between Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson.