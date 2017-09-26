DeMarcus Cousins spoke to reporters at a media conference on July 19, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors.
DeMarcus Cousins spoke to reporters at a media conference on July 19, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors. Ben Margot AP
DeMarcus Cousins spoke to reporters at a media conference on July 19, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors. Ben Margot AP

Ex-Cats

Former Kentucky players on NBA rosters (2018 offseason)

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

September 26, 2017 12:28 PM

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com’s guide to former University of Kentucky players in the NBA (as of Aug. 31, 2018):

Note: Try viewing the chart in landscape mode if you are unable to see all of it on your mobile device.

Player

Team

Stats

UK career

Twitter

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2016-17

@Bam1of1

Eric Bledsoe

Milwaukee Bucks

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2009-10

@EBled2

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2014-15

@DevinBook

Isaiah Briscoe

Orlando Magic

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2015-17

@ZayBriscoe

Willie Cauley-Stein

Sacramento Kings

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2012-15

@THEwillieCS15

DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2009-10

@boogiecousins

Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2011-12

@AntDavis23

Hamidou Diallo

Oklahoma City Thunder

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2016-18

@hamidoudiallo

De’Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2016-17

@swipathefox

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Los Angeles Clippers

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2017-18

@shaiglalex

Wenyen Gabriel

Sacramento Kings -*

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2016-18

@WenyenGabriel

Archie Goodwin

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2012-13

@A1Laflare10

Aaron Harrison

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2013-15

@AaronICE2

Andrew Harrison

Memphis Grizzlies

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2013-15

@DrewRoc5

Dakari Johnson

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2013-15

@DakariJohnson

Terrence Jones

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2010-12

@TerrenceJones1

Enes Kanter

New York Knicks

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2010-11

@Enes_Kanter

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Charlotte Hornets

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2011-12

@MKG14

Brandon Knight

Houston Rockets

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2010-11

@Goodknight11

Kevin Knox

New York Knicks

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2017-18

@KevKnox

Skal Labissiere

Sacramento Kings

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2015-16

@OneBigHaitian

DeAndre Liggins

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2008-11

Marcus Lee

Miami Heat

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2013-16

@JustMarcusLee

Trey Lyles

Denver Nuggets

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2014-15

@TreyLyles

Jodie Meeks

Washington Wizards

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2006-09

@Jmeeks20

Darius Miller

New Orleans Pelicans

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2008-12

@DmillerKY

Malik Monk

Charlotte Hornets

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2016-17

@AhmadMonk

Mychal Mulder

Free agent

2015-17

@MychalMulder

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2015-16

@BeMore27

Nerlens Noel

Oklahoma City Thunder

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2012-13

@NerlensNoel3

Patrick Patterson

Oklahoma City Thunder

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2007-10

@pdpatt

Alex Poythress

Atlanta Hawks -*

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2012-16

@AlexTheGreat22

Julius Randle

New Orleans Pelicans

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2013-14

@J30_RANDLE

Rajon Rondo

Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2004-06

@RajonRondo

Marquis Teague

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2011-12

@marquisteague25

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2014-15

@KarlTowns

Tyler Ulis

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2014-16

@tulis3

Jarred Vanderbilt

Denver Nuggets

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2017-18

@JVando

John Wall

Washington Wizards

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2009-10

@JohnWall

James Young

Free agent

ESPN / Basketball Reference

2013-14

@realjamesyoung

Other former Kentucky stars playing professionally (with most recent country affiliated with as of July 17, 2018): Darnell Dodson (Chile), Gerald Fitch (Argentina), Kevin Galloway (Uruguay), Josh Harrellson (Japan), Doron Lamb (Greece), Ramon Harris (Greece), Ryan Harrow (Greece), Isaac Humphries (Serbia), Alex Legion (Italy), Randolph Morris (China), Daniel Orton (Lebanon), A.J. Stewart (United States), Eloy Vargas (Dominican Republic), Morakinyo Williams (China), Derek Willis (Germany) and Kyle Wiltjer (Spain).

* — On two-way contract between NBA and G League.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

  Comments  