Former Kentucky players on NBA rosters (2018 offseason)

The Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com’s guide to former University of Kentucky players in the NBA (as of Aug. 31, 2018):
Note: Try viewing the chart in landscape mode if you are unable to see all of it on your mobile device.
Player
Team
Stats
UK career
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Marcus Lee
Mychal Mulder
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Other former Kentucky stars playing professionally (with most recent country affiliated with as of July 17, 2018): Darnell Dodson (Chile), Gerald Fitch (Argentina), Kevin Galloway (Uruguay), Josh Harrellson (Japan), Doron Lamb (Greece), Ramon Harris (Greece), Ryan Harrow (Greece), Isaac Humphries (Serbia), Alex Legion (Italy), Randolph Morris (China), Daniel Orton (Lebanon), A.J. Stewart (United States), Eloy Vargas (Dominican Republic), Morakinyo Williams (China), Derek Willis (Germany) and Kyle Wiltjer (Spain).
* — On two-way contract between NBA and G League.
