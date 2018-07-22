What did former UK star Chip McDaniel learn from his PGA Tour debut?

As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.
Former Kentucky guard Cameron Mills, WKYT-TV producer Dick Gabriel and Kentucky-based filmmaker Jason Epperson teamed up to produce a documentary on "The Comeback Cats," one of UK's most improbable national championship teams.
Sacramento Kings rookies De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson discuss relief efforts for their hometown, Houston, which has been devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Fox played last season for the University of Kentucky men's basketball team.