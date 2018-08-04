Tony Delk has become a medicine man

Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky star Cooper Musselman battled weather conditions and interruptions in play at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Musselman finished at 7-under par for the tournament.
As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.
Former Kentucky guard Cameron Mills, WKYT-TV producer Dick Gabriel and Kentucky-based filmmaker Jason Epperson teamed up to produce a documentary on "The Comeback Cats," one of UK's most improbable national championship teams.