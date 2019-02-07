The Kings make a third move, swapping young power forwards with the Trail Blazers

Less than 24 hours after striking two deals, the Kings made another trade.

Sacramento is sending Skal Labissiere to the Portland Trail Blazers for Caleb Swanigan in a swap of power forwards.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal of the little-used reserves at 11:30 a.m., a half hour before the NBA’s trade deadline.

Labissiere, 22, played in just 13 of the Kings’ 54 games this season. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.7 minutes.

The third-year forward, who doesn’t post often on Twitter, reacted by tweeting a Bible verse: His will be done “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

Labissiere’s usage dropped significantly from last season, when he played in 60 games, including 28 starts, and averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.

He bulked up during the offseason, but the Kings’ signing of Nemanja Bjelica, draft selection of Marvin Bagley III and emergence of 2017 draft pick Harry Giles III contributed to pushing Labissiere down the frontcourt depth chart. His 13 appearances are the fewest on the team this season.

Swanigan, 21, appeared in 18 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.1 minutes.

“Caleb is a young guy who needs to work on his game, and we’re going to do everything to help him develop,” Kings general manager Vlade Divac said Thursday during a press conference.

The Kings brought in the Purdue product for a pre-draft workout in 2017 but didn’t use any of their first-round picks to select him. He went 26th overall to Portland.

▪ McLemore waived – Shortly after the trade deadline passed, the Kings said goodbye to Ben McLemore.

Divac confirmed Thursday during a news conference the Kings will waive the sixth-year guard who was in his second stint with the team.

McLemore, 25, was selected No. 7 overall by the Kings in the 2013 draft. After spending his first four seasons in Sacramento, he signed a free-agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent one year with the team before returning to the Kings in an offseason deal that sent Garrett Temple to Memphis.

The shooting guard appeared in 19 games for the Kings this season and averaged 3.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting, including a career-best 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

He scored 20 points in a 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 8. It was his first 20-point game since March 3, 2018, in a Grizzlies loss at Orlando.