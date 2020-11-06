Dolphins place Lynn Bowden on COVID-19 list; unrelated to coach who tested positive

The Miami Dolphins placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dolphins announced Friday afternoon.

Bowden, a rookie receiver, will not travel with the team to Phoenix for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

League sources say it is not believed that Bowden’s situation is in any way related to the Dolphins defensive assistant coach who previously tested positive.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Bowden is the first Dolphins player to go on reserve/COVID-19 since linebacker Sam Eguavoen on Aug. 19. Cornerback Xavien Howard came off the COVID list on Aug. 27, the last time the Dolphins had any transaction involving the COVID-19 list.

Bowden’s designation, along with Tuesday’s trade of Isaiah Ford to the Patriots, leaves the Dolphins with five available receivers: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry and Mack Hollins.

The club could promote Antonio Callaway, who practiced this week for the first time this season after serving an eight-week suspension, from the practice squad. Callaway wasn’t on the list of players expected to fly with the team on Friday, though it’s possible that could change.

▪ Running back Matt Breida (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) is questionable. With Breida out, the Dolphins are left with three available running backs: Salvon Ahmed, Jordan Howard and Patrick Laird.