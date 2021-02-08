Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox wins Western Conference Player of the Week

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has taken his game to another level lately and the rest of the NBA is starting to take notice.

Fox was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 1-7 on Monday, a day after leading the Kings to a 113-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with another clutch fourth-quarter performance. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning MVP, was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Fox led the Kings to a 4-0 record over the past week with wins over the New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Clippers. He averaged 31.0 points and 8.8 assists in those contests, making 47 of 86 (.546) field-goal attempts and 11 of 29 (.379) from 3-point range. Fox had 38 points and 12 assists in the win over New Orleans. He scored 36 against the Clippers.

This is the first Player of the Week award of Fox’s career. He is the first Kings player to win the award since DeMarcus Cousins on Jan. 30, 2017.

Fox, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, averaged 13.2 points in the fourth quarter of the past five games, shooting 55.3% from the field, 43.8% from 3-point range and 90% at the free-throw line. The Kings (12-11) have won seven of their last eight games to get above .500 as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

Other nominees in the Western Conference were the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell.

Other nominees in the Eastern Conference were the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic.