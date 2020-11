Other UK Sports What has pleased Craig Skinner most about UK volleyball’s 8-0 start? November 19, 2020 11:50 AM

Ranked No. 2 in the nation, the Kentucky volleyball team finished the fall portion of its schedule with an 8-0 record. During a video conference with the media Nov. 19, 2020, Coach Craig Skinner discussed what he liked most about the Wildcats' play.