Kentucky off to best start in nearly a decade after topping Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky’s Austin Schultz (2) celebrated after hitting a triple against Eastern Kentucky in the Wildcats’ 6-3 victory on Tuesday. Lexington Herald-Leader

The University of Kentucky baseball team ran its record to 5-0 to start the 2021 campaign after a 6-3 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

That mark is UK’s best to open a season since 2012, when it began the year 22-0. The Cats’ previous best start under head coach Nick Mingione, who took the reins in 2017 and recently signed an extension through the 2025 season, came in 2018 (4-0).

Ryan Hagenow wasn’t as sharp in his second career start as in his debut against Miami (Ohio) last week, but the freshman allowed only one run on five hits and struck out three batters.

A decisive fifth inning saw UK take the lead for good after EKU evened the game, and gave way to three impressive relief innings by Cole Daniels, who got the win. The junior struck out seven and did not allow a Colonel to reach base. Sean Harney got the save after striking out all three batters he faced.

Kentucky has yet to trail in a game this season and has outscored its opponents 34-9.

Kentucky outfielder Oraj Anu was 1-for-2 at the plate on Tuesday. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

How it happened

After a 1-2-3 opening frame by Hagenow, Austin Schultz led off UK’s first at-bat with a triple into right field. John Rhodes struck out before a T.J. Collett single scored Schultz. Oraj Anu fouled out but Reuben Church followed that with a triple to bring Collett home and give the Cats a 2-0 lead after one.

EKU put together its first push in the third. Cam Ridley singled for the Colonels’ first hit and got to second on a wild pitch. Logan Thomason, a former standout for Madison Central High School, singled prior to a strikeout by Daniel Harris, who swung at a wild pitch that allowed Thomason to reach second. A flyout ended the rally.

UK tacked on another run in the third — Anu had a double drop to score Rhodes, who walked to lead off the frame — before EKU managed another threat. This time the Colonels capitalized, scoring their first run on a Max Williams single before a groundout stranded him and Charles Ludwick. The Cats responded with their first 1-2-3 effort.

Seth Logue took over on the mound for Hagenow to open the fifth. Thomason doubled and Harris walked to lead off the frame, and a passed ball brought both into scoring position. A wild pitch scored Thomason and a sac fly scored Harris to even the game; Logue struck out Ludwick to close the frame.

It was a short-lived tie. Schultz was hit by a pitch to lead off UK’s next at-bat and Rhodes blasted a two-run shot over the right-field wall to put the Cats back on top, 5-3. Brennan Kelly came on in relief for EKU; he hit a batter and gave up a single but the Colonels prevented further damage.

Daniels relieved Logue in the sixth and struck out a pair of batters in a 1-2-3 frame for the Wildcats, who quickly chased EKU reliever Nick Laster in the bottom after loading the bases. A sac fly by Collett extended their lead to 6-3. Anu walked to load the bases again but Church grounded out on the first pitch he saw from EKU’s John Farley.