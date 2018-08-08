Time, TV, live stream for Kentucky’s first game in Bahamas

Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game against the Bahamas Select Team at the Atlantis Resort’s Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Television
Network: SEC Network
ESPN broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Seth Greenberg, analyst; Dan Dakich, analyst
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Internet
Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writer Jerry Tipton, who will be courtside in Imperial Arena. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.
Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com
