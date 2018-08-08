UK players Jonny David, Nick Richards and Tyler Herro enjoyed some fun in the sun at the Atlantis Resort this week before Kentucky opened exhibition play Wednesday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Time, TV, live stream for Kentucky’s first game in Bahamas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 08, 2018 05:33 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game against the Bahamas Select Team at the Atlantis Resort’s Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Television

Network: SEC Network

ESPN broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Seth Greenberg, analyst; Dan Dakich, analyst

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Internet

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writer Jerry Tipton, who will be courtside in Imperial Arena. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.

Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com

