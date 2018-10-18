He was a UK basketball player. Now he’s a Hall of Fame artist.

Former UK basketball player LaVon Williams will be inducted Friday into the school's College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame -- not for his athletic talents but for his artistic ones. This is the video that will be shown at his induction ceremony.
