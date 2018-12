John Calipari says Tyler Herro came up big against Louisville

By

December 29, 2018 05:18 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about Tyler Herro, who scored a career-high 24 points in UK's 71-58 win over Louisville at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Herro made 10 of 13 shots, including four three-pointers.