John Calipari: ‘We’re getting better and better’

By

December 29, 2018 05:31 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 71-58 victory over Louisville on Dec. 29, 2018 at the KFC Yum Center. UK improved to 10-2 on the season. The Cats play at Alabama on Jan. 5, 2019.