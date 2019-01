John Calipari disappointed with second half in loss at Alabama

January 05, 2019 04:37 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 77-75 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Alabama went on an 8-0 run to start the second half. UK is now 0-1 in SEC play.