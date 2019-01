What did Kentucky learn from its loss at Alabama?

January 07, 2019

Kentucky freshman Tyler Herro talks about what the team took from the video of its 77-75 loss at Alabama on Saturday. UK plays host to Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are 10-3 overall and 0-1 in SEC play.