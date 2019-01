Tyler Herro: We need to focus better

January 08, 2019 10:21 PM

Kentucky basketball freshman Tyler Herro talks about the team's focus after beating Texas A&M 85-74 on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at Rupp Arena. Herro led the Wildcats with 21 points. Now 1-1 in the SEC, UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.