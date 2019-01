After loss at Alabama, Kentucky happy to bounce back

By

January 08, 2019 11:08 PM

Kentucky freshman Immanuel Quickley said the Wildcats were happy to get the 85-74 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Rupp Arena. UK lost at Alabama 77-75 last Saturday in Tuscaloosa in the Wildcats' SEC opener.