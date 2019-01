How did Kentucky game get away from Vanderbilt?

By

January 13, 2019 03:43 PM

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew talks about what happened in the second half during the Commodores’ 56-47 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Jan. 12, 2019. UK overcame a two-point halftime deficit to improve to 2-1 in SEC play.