Kentucky basketball’s Reid Travis says that despite his recent dip in production, he remains confident his numbers will improve. The Wildcats travel to Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, for an SEC road game against the Bulldogs.
Kentucky basketball sophomore center Nick Richards talks about the difference between SEC road games and games at home. The Wildcats travel to Athens, Ga. to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew talks about what happened in the second half during the Commodores’ 56-47 loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Jan. 12, 2019. UK overcame a two-point halftime deficit to improve to 2-1 in SEC play.
Kentucky basketball freshman guard Ashton Hagans is looking forward to Tuesday night’s game at Georgia. A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Hagans committed to Georgia before signing with UK. He scored 15 points in UK’s win over Vandy.
Kentucky basketball freshman Keldon Johnson talks about the difference between UK’s start in the first half and its start in the second half after the team’s 56-47 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Rupp Arena.
After Kentucky basketball’s 56-47 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, UK head coach John Calipari said his team needs to fix its slow starts. The Wildcats fell behind 16-4 in the first five minutes of the game.
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has said his players have yet to become empowered. On Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, sophomore forward PJ Washington was asked what it will take to become empowered? UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Kentucky basketball freshman Ashton Hagans has made 19 steals in UK’s last four games. How does Hagans come up with steals without fouling? He talked about that on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The Cats play host to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Kentucky basketball assistant coach Joel Justus discusses the development of redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. UK plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Rupp Arena.