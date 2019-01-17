Kentucky 69, Georgia 49

Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) brought the ball support despite being hooked at the arm with Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talked to the bench as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari greeted each other before the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward EJ Montgomery (23) tried to save the ball from going opt of bounds by throwing the ball into Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talked to Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro (14) during a free throw as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats Brad Calipari reacted to a shot late in the game as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talked to Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) , Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro (14) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari coached as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats associated head coach Kerny Payne talked to Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) on a breakaway basket in front of Georgia Bulldogs guard Tyree Crump (4) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) dunked on a breakaway after a steal as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro (14) scored on Georgia Bulldogs forward E’Torrion Wilridge (13) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) blocked a shot by Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) was fouled hard by Georgia Bulldogs forward Amanze Ngumezi (25) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean talked to Georgia Bulldogs forward Rayshaun Hammonds (20) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari was animated as he coached as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward EJ Montgomery (23) reached for a loose ball as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) was fouled hard by Georgia Bulldogs forward Amanze Ngumezi (25) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) made a steal against Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Harris (2) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
/g20 grabbed a rebound in front of Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs guard Teshaun Hightower (1) ran up court after dunking as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) drove past Georgia Bulldogs guard Teshaun Hightower (1) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs forward Nicolas Claxton (33) dunked on Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro (14) scored on a drive past Georgia Bulldogs forward Nicolas Claxton (33) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) drove around Georgia Bulldogs forward Derek Ogbeide (34) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (2) smiled as she walked off the court after being interviewed by ESPN following the University of Kentucky win over the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is second half men’s college basketball action. UK won 69-49.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) scored on Georgia Bulldogs forward Derek Ogbeide (34) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Keldon Johnson (3) watched his pass over Georgia Bulldogs guard Teshaun Hightower (1) head to Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyler Herro (14), left as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean yelled at his team as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Keldon Johnson (3) grabbed rebound in front of Georgia Bulldogs guard Teshaun Hightower (1) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Georgia Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. This is first half men’s college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com