John Calipari sees Kansas game as a learning experience

January 25, 2019 03:37 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. on ESPN. UK is ranked eighth in the latest AP Top 25. Kansas is ranked ninth.