Dedric Lawson says UK has come a long way

By

January 27, 2019 02:38 PM

Kansas basketball forward Dedric Lawson says Kentucky has come a long way from early in the season. Lawson scored 20 points in the Jayhawks' 71-63 loss to UK on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Rupp Arena.