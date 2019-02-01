‘We’re pretty good.’ UK packs confidence on trip to Florida.

On the eve of a game at Florida, Kentucky sounded like a confident team but not overly so after a historic victory at Vanderbilt earlier in the week.

The Cats will go to Florida on a mission, EJ Montgomery said Friday. “To prove we’re the team everyone thought we were at the beginning,” he said. “Everyone was hyped up about this team. I think we’re starting to prove we are that team. We’re pretty good.”

Kentucky looked the part in beating Vanderbilt 87-52. It was UK’s biggest margin of victory there since 1996, and second biggest since 1952.

UK Coach John Calipari reported no adverse effects caused by the lopsided victory, no sense of invincibility produced by a 45-15 halftime lead.

“Yesterday, they were good in practice,” he said. “We’ll see. They’re in a good frame of mind. They’re really engaged with each other.”

Earlier this season, the UK camp hinted at a lapse into over-confidence. When asked about handling such eye-opening success, Calipari sounded sure that won’t be the case going forward.

“I think they understand they’ve got to conquer themselves first before you worry about conquering anyone else. They’re pushing each other.”

Kentucky’s depth figures to be something to continue to watch. Florida’s front-line depth has been hurt by injuries to Gorjok Gak (knee), Keith Stone (torn ACL) and Isaiah Stokes (knee).

Of course, Kentucky has four capable “bigs.” Plus, if Florida goes to a four-guard lineup, Calipari said he could move Keldon Johnson to the “four” position.

“I like people to adapt to us more than we adjust to them,” Calipari said.

If form holds, that will be the case offensively.

Kentucky has had 20-point games from five different players this season. PJ Washington and Johnson lead the way with five each, while Reid Travis has had four, Tyler Herro three and Ashton Hagans one.

By contrast, Florida was the last team in Division I to have a player score 20 points in a game this season. Senior KeVaughn Allen and freshman Noah Locke had 31 and 27 against Texas A&M on Jan. 22. The same two players scored 21 and 22 points against Ole Miss on Wednesday.

“That’s a big edge,” Montgomery said of UK’s multiple scoring threats. “You don’t know who to game plan for. . . . It’s just a hard cover.”

Jemarl Baker called it a “huge advantage” for Kentucky.

“And that’s why we’re such a good team,” he said. “And we will be a great team in March, as well.”

No doubt this big picture reference to the NCAA Tournament would please Calipari. He spoke of the long view helping a team like Kentucky keep its edge after a dominating victory at Vanderbilt.

As for five different players accounting for a total of 18 20-point scoring performances, Calipari said. “You just try to get each guy to prepare to be that guy. And that’s what I keep saying. If someone really has it going, be happy for him.”

So Kentucky could do much more than absorb scoreless first halves by Travis and Johnson at Vandy. The Cats led by 30.

Johnson’s scoreless game at Georgia did not prevent a victory. Likewise, UK is 5-1 in games Herro did not make a three-point shot. The exception was the overtime loss to Seton Hall.

UK players credited defense for the current seven-game winning streak. Five of those opponents made less than 40 percent of their shots. All but two had more turnovers than assists.

“It starts with stops,” Baker said. And then “getting out in transition and having fun.”

Saturday

No. 7 Kentucky at Florida

When: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 17-3 (6-1 SEC), Florida 12-8 (4-3)

Series: Kentucky leads 100-40

Last meeting: Florida won 80-67 on March 3, 2018, at Gainesville, Fla.