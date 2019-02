PJ Washington and persistence aid UK’s win at Florida

February 02, 2019 07:12 PM

Kentucky freshmen Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson talk about PJ Washington’s play and the team’s resilience in its 65-54 win at Florida on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. The Cats rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to go 7-1 in the SEC.