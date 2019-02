John Calipari gives the ins and outs of UK’s win at Mississippi State

Kentucky's John Calipari talked after his team’s 71-67 win at Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. UK has now won 10 straight games and is 9-1 in the SEC.