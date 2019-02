What did John Calipari see on final play of loss to LSU?

By

February 12, 2019 10:25 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about the final play in UK’s 73-71 loss to LSU on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Rupp Arena. The Tigers’ Kavell Bigby-Williams appeared to offensive goaltend when he tipped in the miss that gave LSU the win.