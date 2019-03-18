UK Men's Basketball

Where did Kentucky land in the final AP Top 25 poll?

By Jared Peck

March 18, 2019 12:22 PM

How UK’s SEC semifinal was an NCAA Tournament preview

Kentucky basketball’s Reid Travis talks about how UK can benefit from the 82-78 loss to Tennessee in an SEC Tournament semifinal at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Cats begin NCAA Tournament play next week.
After a semifinals exit in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Kentucky slipped to No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Cats dropped three spots from last week’s rankings with Michigan State, Tennessee and new No. 1 Duke all leaping over.

On Sunday, it was revealed Kentucky is a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional opposite North Carolina as the top seed there with a potential rematch with one of the Cats’ early losses, Seton Hall, looming in the second round.

But first Kentucky faces Abilene Christian at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

The Blue Devils jumped from fifth to first after winning last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with the return of freshman star Zion Williamson from a knee sprain. That made Duke the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels stayed in their positions at Nos. 2 and 3 in what is believed to be the first time a conference has claimed the top three spots in the final AP poll.

Gonzaga fell from first to fourth, while Michigan State climbed to fifth.

Utah State was 25th for its first AP poll appearance since the final poll in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Duke (58)

29-5

1,592

5

2. Virginia (5)

29-3

1,497

2

3. North Carolina

27-6

1,453

3

4. Gonzaga (1)

30-3

1,398

1

5. Michigan St.

28-6

1,382

6

6. Tennessee

29-5

1,270

8

7. Kentucky

27-6

1,232

4

8. Michigan

28-6

1,146

10

9. Texas Tech

26-6

1,033

7

10. Florida St.

27-7

1,017

12

11. Houston

31-3

933

11

12. LSU

26-6

886

9

13. Purdue

23-9

727

13

14. Auburn

26-9

665

22

15. Buffalo

31-3

608

18

16. Virginia Tech

24-8

595

16

17. Kansas

25-9

590

17

18. Kansas St

25-8

529

15

19. Wofford

29-4

385

20

20. Nevada

29-4

361

14

21. Wisconsin

23-10

339

19

22. Cincinnati

28-6

335

24

23. Villanova

25-9

306

25

24. Iowa St.

23-11

245

-

25. Utah St.

28-6

73

-

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.

