Where did Kentucky land in the final AP Top 25 poll?

After a semifinals exit in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Kentucky slipped to No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Cats dropped three spots from last week’s rankings with Michigan State, Tennessee and new No. 1 Duke all leaping over.

On Sunday, it was revealed Kentucky is a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional opposite North Carolina as the top seed there with a potential rematch with one of the Cats’ early losses, Seton Hall, looming in the second round.

But first Kentucky faces Abilene Christian at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader

The Blue Devils jumped from fifth to first after winning last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with the return of freshman star Zion Williamson from a knee sprain. That made Duke the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.





The Cavaliers and Tar Heels stayed in their positions at Nos. 2 and 3 in what is believed to be the first time a conference has claimed the top three spots in the final AP poll. Gonzaga fell from first to fourth, while Michigan State climbed to fifth. Utah State was 25th for its first AP poll appearance since the final poll in 2011. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25