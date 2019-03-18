Where did Kentucky land in the final AP Top 25 poll?

After a semifinals exit in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Kentucky slipped to No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday.
The Cats dropped three spots from last week’s rankings with Michigan State, Tennessee and new No. 1 Duke all leaping over.
On Sunday, it was revealed Kentucky is a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional opposite North Carolina as the top seed there with a potential rematch with one of the Cats’ early losses, Seton Hall, looming in the second round.
But first Kentucky faces Abilene Christian at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.
The Blue Devils jumped from fifth to first after winning last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with the return of freshman star Zion Williamson from a knee sprain. That made Duke the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
The Cavaliers and Tar Heels stayed in their positions at Nos. 2 and 3 in what is believed to be the first time a conference has claimed the top three spots in the final AP poll.
Gonzaga fell from first to fourth, while Michigan State climbed to fifth.
Utah State was 25th for its first AP poll appearance since the final poll in 2011.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Duke (58)
29-5
1,592
5
2. Virginia (5)
29-3
1,497
2
3. North Carolina
27-6
1,453
3
4. Gonzaga (1)
30-3
1,398
1
5. Michigan St.
28-6
1,382
6
6. Tennessee
29-5
1,270
8
7. Kentucky
27-6
1,232
4
8. Michigan
28-6
1,146
10
9. Texas Tech
26-6
1,033
7
10. Florida St.
27-7
1,017
12
11. Houston
31-3
933
11
12. LSU
26-6
886
9
13. Purdue
23-9
727
13
14. Auburn
26-9
665
22
15. Buffalo
31-3
608
18
16. Virginia Tech
24-8
595
16
17. Kansas
25-9
590
17
18. Kansas St
25-8
529
15
19. Wofford
29-4
385
20
20. Nevada
29-4
361
14
21. Wisconsin
23-10
339
19
22. Cincinnati
28-6
335
24
23. Villanova
25-9
306
25
24. Iowa St.
23-11
245
-
25. Utah St.
28-6
73
-
Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.
