UK Men's Basketball Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey on his record-setting debut: 'It was fun' November 06, 2019

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Tyrese Maxey talks about scoring 26 points in UK's 69-62 win over Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 5, 2019. It was the most points scored by a Wildcat in his debut under John Calipari.