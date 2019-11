UK Men's Basketball John Calipari says Tyrese Maxey did not need to have an encore night November 08, 2019 10:35 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about Tyrese Maxey, who after scoring 26 points in the win over No. 1-ranked Michigan State scored just nine points in UK's 91-49 win over Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 8, 2019.