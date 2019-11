UK Men's Basketball John Calipari explains why No. 1 UK was upset by Evansville November 12, 2019 11:38 PM

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his No. 1-ranked Wildcats lost 67-64 to Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Rupp Arena. Evansville is coached by former UK player Walter McCarty.