UK Men's Basketball Nate Sestina predicts UK will rebound: ‘We’ll be ready to rock’ November 12, 2019 11:35 PM

Kentucky basketball's Nate Sestina talks to the media after No. 1-ranked UK's 67-64 home loss to Evansville at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The graduate transfer had nine points and five rebounds in the defeat.