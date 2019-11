UK Men's Basketball How can Kentucky basketball learn from its loss to Evansville? November 13, 2019 12:03 AM

Kentucky basketball sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley talks to the media after No. 1-ranked UK's 67-64 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Wildcats are now 2-1 on the season.