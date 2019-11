UK Men's Basketball UK’s Kahlil Whitney explains what happened with his dislocated finger November 22, 2019 10:24 PM

Kentucky basketball freshman Kahlil Whitney talks about dislocating his finger, then popping it back in, during UK's win over Utah Valley earlier in the week. The Cats defeated Mount St. Mary's 82-62 on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Rupp Arena.