UK Men's Basketball Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey hasn’t maxed out on confidence November 24, 2019 09:24 PM

Kentucky basketball freshman guard Tyrese Maxey talks to the media after scoring 21 points to lead UK to an 81-56 victory over the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Rupp Arena. Maxey made 8 of 11 shots, including four of six three-pointers.