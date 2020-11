UK Men's Basketball John Calipari: ‘Never coached a team that had no assists the second half’ November 30, 2020 01:51 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks about the problems his team had on offense in the 76-64 loss to Richmond at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The Wildcats play the Kansas Jayhawks in Indianapolis on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.