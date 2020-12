UK Men's Basketball UK basketball’s John Calipari addresses team’s 1-3 start December 06, 2020 09:22 PM

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari speaks with the media after the Wildcats' 79-62 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. UK committed 21 turnovers in falling to 1-3 on the start of the 2020-21 season.