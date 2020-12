UK Men's Basketball Davion Mintz doesn’t want fans to give up on UK basketball team December 06, 2020 09:21 PM

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz said after the Wildcats' 79-62 loss to Georgia Tech he hopes the fans have not given up on the Wildcats. UK committed 21 turnovers and saw Tech shooting 62 percent in the second half of the Dec. 6, 2020, game in Atlanta.