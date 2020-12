UK Men's Basketball UK’s Olivier Sarr wants to remember last shot against Notre Dame December 12, 2020 05:46 PM

Kentucky basketball forward Olivier Sarr talks about his last shot in UK's 64-63 loss to Notre Dame at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Sarr missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have won the game. He finished with 22 points.