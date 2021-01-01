Kentucky, first SEC opponent have approached retooling their rosters differently

Kentucky will not be the only reconstructed team on the court Saturday night in Starkville, Miss. The necessary makeover was not as complete as Kentucky’s, but Mississippi State has had to refashion its roster, too.

State lost four players who averaged double-digit points last season. Two were second-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft: Robert Woodard and Reggie Perry.

After Kentucky lost at Louisville last weekend to fall to 1-6, Coach John Calipari said he had put together the “stupidest” schedule, meaning too unrelenting.

Stats savant Ken Pomeroy ranks Kentucky’s non-conference schedule the 26th toughest in Division I. He ranks Mississippi State’s the 217th toughest.

The Bulldogs bring a 6-3 record into Saturday’s game, and might have won two more games if they had made more free throws.

State Coach Ben Howland did not take bows when asked about a schedule more likely to breed player confidence.

“The schedule definitely got sideways for everybody when you consider the pandemic,” he said during a teleconference Friday.

The coronavirus caused the cancellation of State’s scheduled games against Utah State, Minnesota and Purdue, Howland said.

The refashioned schedule has seen Mississippi State beat Texas State, North Texas, Jackson State, Central Arkansas and Mississippi Valley State.

“We still played a pretty competitive schedule . . . ,” Howland said. “But not even close to what Kentucky did. They probably played the toughest schedule in the country. . . . They played a brutal schedule.”

Assistant coach Joel Justus, who substituted for Calipari at Thursday’s teleconference previewing the game at Mississippi State, lamented the absence of exhibition games to help propel UK’s freshman-dependent team into the challenging early-season schedule.

“Most of the time, you can go out and make mistakes and not be totally penalized for them,” Justus said. “And the way our schedule has been laid out this year, if you make a mistake, you’re going to feel the pain on the scoreboard and ultimately in the won-loss column.

“I think for us to focus on that is not something we can do anything about.”

When asked if Kentucky’s players were beaten down by a non-conference schedule that included four Atlantic Coast Conference teams plus Kansas (currently ranked No. 3), freshman Isaiah Jackson said, “No. Not really. Before the season started, we already knew it was going to be a tough season. . . . It didn’t really, like, put me down. But it’s sort of like a wake-up call.”

By comparison, Mississippi State is coming off an 83-73 victory at previously unbeaten Georgia.

“Obviously, that was good for our confidence to play as well as we did,” Howland said.

Blood in water?

After Kentucky lost at Louisville, Calipari said future opponents saw metaphorical “blood in the water” and an enhanced chance to beat a dynasty program.

Howland said he told his players to expect a Kentucky team recharged by the start of conference play.

“This is a whole new season,” Howland said. “In fact, this is a new year literally and figuratively. They will be very ready to play tomorrow. . . .

“We’re going to have to play our very best to have success against Kentucky. We understand that. I think everyone in our conference does as well.”

Free throw woes

Mississippi State made only nine of 22 free throws in an 85-82 double-overtime loss to Dayton. State made only eight of 27 free throws in a 53-42 loss to Clemson.

Going into Friday’s play, State ranked 318th nationally in free-throw accuracy (59.3 percent).

If Kentucky needs to foul late in a close game, the State players to send to the line would be freshman Cameron Matthews (made one of 10 free throws this season), transfer from Western Kentucky Tolu Smith (30 of 51) and transfer from Alabama Javian Davis (14 of 32).

Against Clemson and Dayton, Davis made one of 12 free throws, Smith nine of 19 and Matthews one of eight.

On the plus side, State made 13 of 18 free throws at Georgia.

“We spent a lot of time on it,” Howland said of the improvement. “And I’m confident we’ll shoot well moving forward from the foul line because we’re spending a lot of time on it every day.”

‘Bigs’

Redshirt senior Abdul Ado (6-foot-11, 255 pounds) and Tolu Smith (6-10, 245) give State a presence around the basket.

Jackson did not watch the game at Georgia, but the UK freshman said of State, “I heard they’re a big, physical team. . . sort of like North Carolina. Big, burly guys.”

Smith leads the SEC with four double-doubles. Ado is the league’s career leader in rebounds (637) and blocks (197).

SEC’s best guards?

During the SEC Network’s telecast of the game at Georgia, lead announcer Mike Morgan suggested State had “one of the best backcourts” in the league. He was referring to sophomore Iverson Molinar and redshirt sophomore D.J. Stewart. They lead State in scoring with averages of 18.7 and 18.2 points, respectively. They’ve combined to make nearly half of their three-point shots (33 of 67).

When asked if he had the league’s best guard combo, Howland said, “Well, they’re definitely going to be up there, in my opinion. They’re very good players, and just sophomores. Really good on both ends of the floor, too.”

Saturday

Kentucky at Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. EST

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 1-6 (0-0 SEC), Mississippi State 5-3 (0-0)

Series: Kentucky leads 98-20.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-72 on Feb. 4, 2020, in Lexington.